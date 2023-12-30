News / Nation

Yunnan Province on right track with tourism attractions

With China having the world's most extensive high-speed railway network, travelling by train has become increasingly popular with tourists.
Ti Gong

Yunnan promotes railway tourism in Shanghai.

With China having the world's most extensive high-speed railway network, travelling by train has become increasingly popular with tourists.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province promoted its diversified tourism resources along rail tracks in Shanghai on Thursday, inviting people to "tour the province by rail."

In late November, the Lijiang-Shangrila Railway, stretching 139.66 kilometers with a designed speed of 140 kilometers per hour, went into operation. It has carried more than 180,000 passengers as of December 26.

It ended the history of no railway operations in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Forteen prefectures and cities in Yunnan have so far entered the high-speed railway era with the route surpassing 5,000 kilometers in total.

The New Year holiday railway travel peak runs between Friday and January 2 in the province, and it is estimated that 1.4 million passenger visits will be recorded, soaring 121.9 percent from the same period last year.

Ti Gong

Changning County in Baoshan City

Extra trains heading for popular tourist destinations such as Dali, Lijiang and Xishuangbanna are operated during the holiday.

During the three-day holiday, plenty of folk culture and fun activities will be staged in the province.

A New Year concert, ganji (fair), and long-street banquet will celebrate the New Year on January 1 in Jingha Village of Xishuangbanna, while traditional performances like bamboo dance and Hani ethnic minority intangible culture heritage clothing show will wow visitors at Xishuangbanna Primeval Forest Park.

A fireworks show, bonfire party, and concert will be held at Nanla River scenic area of Mengla County.

At the Ancient Tea-Horse Road scenic area in Pu'er, a lantern fair will be held, featuring the Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) magic night, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) garden party, fireworks and light shows.

So far, the railway network in Yunnan has covered major popular destinations such as Dali, Lijiang, Chuxiong, Baoshan, Pu'er, and Xishuangbanna.

Online travel operator Trip.com said that the bookings of trips to Yunnan during the holiday has surged 308.9 percent from a year earlier.

Ti Gong

Yulong Snow Mountain

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

