China sees smooth road traffic on first day of holiday

The total traffic volume from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday saw a 3.85 percent increase from 2022 and a 24.71 percent increase from 2019.

China saw smooth road traffic Saturday, the first day of the New Year holiday, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

As of 6pm on Saturday, there were no traffic accidents with a single death toll of over five, said the ministry.

Based on expressway traffic data, the total traffic volume from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday saw a 3.85 percent increase from 2022 and a 24.71 percent increase from 2019.