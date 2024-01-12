China, US launch climate action working group
15:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-12 0
China and the United States operationalized their Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s via video link on Friday.
15:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-12 0
China and the United States operationalized their Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s via video link on Friday.
The working group was initiated to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state at the San Francisco meeting and strengthen cooperation between China and the United States in response to climate change.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports