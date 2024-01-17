Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior Xizang political advisor

Jiang Jie, former vice chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was arrested for alleged bribery.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Jiang Jie, former vice chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for alleged bribery.

Jiang's case has been transferred to the procuratorial agency for review and prosecution, after the National Commission of Supervision concluded its investigation into the case, the SPP said on Wednesday.

Further investigations into the case are underway.