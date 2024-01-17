China to launch cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 Wednesday night

China plans to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan around 10:27pm (Beijing Time) on Wednesday.

China plans to launch the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan around 10:27pm (Beijing Time) on Wednesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket carrying Tianzhou-7 has been filled with propellant and is ready for its planned launch, said the agency.