KCNA confirms Putin's willingness to visit DPRK
09:43 UTC+8, 2024-01-21 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a press release issued one day earlier by the assistant office of the DPRK foreign minister.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
