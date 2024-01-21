News / Nation

Duty-free sales boost foreign trade in China's Sanya

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-21       0
The import and export volume in the Chinese resort city of Sanya surged to 24.23 billion yuan (about 3.4 billion US dollars) in 2023, up 13.1 percent year-on-year.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-21       0

The import and export volume in the Chinese resort city of Sanya surged to 24.23 billion yuan (about 3.4 billion US dollars) in 2023, up 13.1 percent year-on-year, with duty-free goods playing a vital role, said the Sanya Customs on Sunday.

In 2023, Sanya, in south China's Hainan Province, witnessed a 25.5 percent increase in the import of duty-free goods, totaling 10.76 billion yuan and constituting 44.4 percent of the city's overall import and export value.

Private enterprises experienced a 1.8 times growth in imports and exports, while foreign-invested enterprises saw a 1.1 times increase.

The European Union, Switzerland, and Japan emerged as Sanya's top three trading partners.

Beauty cosmetics and toiletries stood out as the primary imported goods. Sanya imported beauty cosmetics and toiletries worth 5.67 billion yuan in 2023, accounting for 27.2 percent of the city's total imports during that period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Sanya
Follow Us

