Netizens get their claws into Apple for its 'dragon'

The number of claws on a dragon is a "culturally sensitive" issue in China as iPhone company is criticized for its interpretation on a phone case being likened to a big snake.
Ti Gong

A Dragon Year iPhone case for sale on Apple's website. But netizens pointed out it is not a dragon in China as it only has four claws.

A Year of the Dragon iPhone case being sold on Apple's website has sparked a backlash.

Netizens say it's not a dragon, because of the number of claws based on Chinese culture and history.

The OtterBox Lumen Series Case for iPhone 15, priced at 498 yuan (US$70.1), was illustrated by artist Yulong Lli. It "brings to life the Dragon's bold personality through bursts of peony-shaped fireworks, swirling lines, and bright colors," according to Apple's description on the website.

In Chinese culture, dragons are signs of good fortune, power, and health. Stories tell of these creatures helping people by filling them with courage or bringing rain for a farmer's crops.

SHINE

An Android phone case with a five-claw dragon.

But netizens say Apple's dragon has only four claws on each foot, not the five claws that represents dragons in China.

The four-claw dragon-like animal is "a python or a big snake," rather than a dragon representing the lunar year of 2024 in China, or a noble and divine image in tradition, many netizens said on Weibo.

These are two totally different animals (in China) and show Apple's ignorance of Chinese tradition and culture, they said.

The topic "iPhone case dragon is actually a python" soon trended on the platform, with 130 million views and thousands of forwards and many comments.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

An emperor hat, decorated with two five-claw dragons, was shown in Shanghai last October. The five-clawed dragon became an official imperial symbol in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644 AD),

Since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644 AD), the five-clawed dragon has been an official imperial symbol. The claws represent the emperor's power over the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. The rest of the population could only use pythons with four or three claws in their decorations.

The number of claws represent different levels and meanings, which is a rule strictly followed until now, Shanghai Daily found in description of a Ming Dynasty treasures show held in Minhang District Museum in October.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Zodiac animal stamps released by China Post, with the 2024 one on left. All dragons feature five claws.

In China Post's zodiac animal stamp series, all dragon stamps feature five claws, symbols of power and fearlessness.

Apple hasn't commented on the issue directly. The iPhone case was still available online on Tuesday. However, Apple released new free wallpapers for the Year of the Dragon on its official WeChat account, with all dragons featuring five claws.

Artists can have their own interpretation of a dragon, but they should be very "culturally sensitive," especially for zodiac animals for the new year, a designer who declined to be identified told Shanghai Daily.

Ti Gong

One of Apple China's official wallpapers for the Year of the Dragon features five claws.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
