China issues white paper on legal framework, measures for counterterrorism

China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism."

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of five parts: "An Improving Legal Framework for Counterterrorism," "Clear Provisions for the Determination and Punishment of Terrorist Activities," "Standardized Exercise of Power in Fighting Terrorism," "Protection of Human Rights in Counterterrorism Practices" and "Effective Protection of People's Safety and National Security."

Terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, posing a grave threat to international peace and security, and representing a challenge to all countries and all humanity, the white paper noted. "All members of the international community share the responsibility to fight it," it said.

The document said that as a victim of terrorism, China has long faced its real threat. China has always attached great importance to law-based counterterrorism efforts, and has accumulated experience by concluding or joining international conventions and treaties and amending and improving criminal laws, it added.

Over the years, China has found a path of law-based counterterrorism that conforms to its realities by establishing a sound legal framework, promoting strict, impartial, procedure-based law enforcement, and ensuring impartial administration of justice and effective protection of human rights, according to the document.

"China has safeguarded national and public security, protected people's lives and property, and contributed to global and regional security and stability," it said.

Counterterrorism approaches that champion the common values of humanity, comply with the norms and principles of the United Nations, and conform to their own national conditions and legal institutions, are all part of the global efforts to combat terrorism under the rule of law, according to the white paper.

Upholding the vision of a global community of shared future, China is willing to work closely with other countries to push forward counterterrorism cause as part of global governance, said the document.