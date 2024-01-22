News / Nation

Military joins rescue work after deadly SW China landslide

Xinhua
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
The military and militias have joined the rescue operation after a landslide struck in southwest China's Yunnan Province Monday.
Xinhua
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0

The military and militias have joined the rescue operation after a landslide struck in southwest China's Yunnan Province Monday.

The landslide occurred in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong in the morning, leaving 47 people unaccounted for.

The army responded to the order and quickly activated the emergency response mechanism for disaster relief, sending servicemen to the site.

A total of 104 militia members in Zhenxiong County were also mobilized. In less than four hours, they reached their targeted destination carrying drones, life detectors, shovels and other equipment.

In the meantime, armed police force also activated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched officers and soldiers to join the rescue work on site. They dispatched observation and warning teams to survey the terrain, evacuate people, and prevent secondary disasters.

As the local temperature dropped sharply after a cold front hit, rescuers overcame difficulties such as rain, snow, ice and road interruptions, using all kinds of tools to search for survivors.

The military and civilian rescuers have relocated more than 500 people affected by the landslide and provided food, water, clothing, bedding and other materials to ensure their safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     