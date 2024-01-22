﻿
47 people buried in southwest China's landslide

Xinhua
  12:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan Province early Monday.

More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were combing the debris to search for the missing, after the disaster happened in the Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong at 5:51am on Monday.

The buried villagers were from 18 households, according to the headquarters for the disaster relief.

More than 200 residents were evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief.

Local weather forecast said there will be light snow in the town on Tuesday, with the lowest temperature expected to reach minus three degrees Celsius.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
