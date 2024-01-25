Over 7,800 discipline inspection officials punished in 2023

A total of 7,817 discipline inspection and supervision officials were punished in 2023, China's top anti-graft bodies announced Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, they have a policy of zero tolerance for any violations of disciplines and laws in the team.

Of the officials punished as mentioned above, 474 were transferred to the judicial departments for further investigation and punishments.