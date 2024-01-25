Xi delivers video speech to reception celebrating 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a video speech to a reception celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a video speech to a reception in Beijing celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

The establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and France 60 years ago was a major event in the history of international relations. With extraordinary wisdom and courage, Chairman Mao Zedong and General Charles de Gaulle opened the door for exchanges and cooperation between China and the West, bringing hope to the world amid the Cold War, Xi noted.

Over the past 60 years, China-France relations have always been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries, bringing benefits to the two peoples and contributing to world peace, stability and development, Xi said.

The unique history of the China-France relations has shaped the "China-France spirit" featuring independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Xi stressed, adding that in the face of the new era, China and France should uphold the original aspiration of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, look forward to the future, and dare to make greater progress.

The two sides should unswervingly develop bilateral relations and respond to world uncertainties with the stability of China-France relations. The two sides can take the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and the Paris Olympic Games as opportunities to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges and promote closer people-to-people ties, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and beneficial to all, and continue to contribute to maintaining world peace and stability and addressing global challenges.

While deepening traditional cooperation, the two sides need to actively tap the potential of cooperation in emerging areas such as green industries and clean energy, make the "pie" bigger for mutual benefit, and pool cooperation forces and share development opportunities through openness, Xi said.

Facing the next 60 years, China and France will work together to create greater glories, he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also delivered a video speech.

Macron said that 60 years ago, General Charles de Gaulle went beyond the logic of camp confrontation and made the historic decision to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Today, the two sides have the responsibility to build on the ambitious goals set in 1964 and continue to work together to build a partnership that not only meets the needs of the two peoples, but also contributes to world peace and stability.

France is willing to join hands with China to address global challenges and promote the resolution of international crises, he said.

Noting that the year 2024 is the France-China Year of Culture and Tourism, and the two sides will hold a variety of activities, Macron said the two sides should take this opportunity to enhance the exchanges between the two peoples, especially the youth, and lay a more solid foundation for the future of France-China relations.

The two countries will also hold an event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of the Cultural Tourism Year at the Palace of Versailles in Paris on January 31, and broadcast video speeches from the two heads of state.