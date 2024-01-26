President of 78th Session of UN General Assembly to visit China
President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis will visit China from January 27 to 31.
At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis will visit China from January 27 to 31, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
