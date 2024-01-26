Kunming zoo to release cats after monkey mountain outrage

A video showing monkeys dragging and pulling stray cats sparked concern over their welfare though zoo officials attributed the footage to a normal display of animal frolicking.

In response to public outrage sparked by a video showing monkeys dragging and pulling stray cats, a zoo in Kunming, southwestern China, said they will release the two felines from the monkey mountain enclosure.

The zoo assured concerned citizens that the cats would undergo comprehensive examinations, with timely health updates provided.

An official statement released on January 19 by the zoo defended the practice of placing cats in the monkey enclosure since 2013 for rodent control, attributing the video footage to a normal display of animal frolicking.

According to zoo officials, the two cats are in good health, emphasizing a history of harmonious coexistence between the cats and monkeys spanning several decades.

However, Chuncheng Evening, a newspaper in Yunnan Province, reported in 2017 that the initial introduction of two stray cats to the monkey mountain resulted in the unfortunate demise of the felines, as they were killed by the resident monkeys.



The incident reignited concern over the zoo's cohabitation strategy, prompting a re-evaluation of the welfare and safety of animals within the enclosure.