News / Nation

Kunming zoo to release cats after monkey mountain outrage

Yang Yiting
Yang Yiting
  19:38 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
A video showing monkeys dragging and pulling stray cats sparked concern over their welfare though zoo officials attributed the footage to a normal display of animal frolicking.
Yang Yiting
Yang Yiting
  19:38 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0

In response to public outrage sparked by a video showing monkeys dragging and pulling stray cats, a zoo in Kunming, southwestern China, said they will release the two felines from the monkey mountain enclosure.

The zoo assured concerned citizens that the cats would undergo comprehensive examinations, with timely health updates provided.

Kunming zoo to release cats after monkey mountain outrage

An official statement released on January 19 by the zoo defended the practice of placing cats in the monkey enclosure since 2013 for rodent control, attributing the video footage to a normal display of animal frolicking.

According to zoo officials, the two cats are in good health, emphasizing a history of harmonious coexistence between the cats and monkeys spanning several decades.

However, Chuncheng Evening, a newspaper in Yunnan Province, reported in 2017 that the initial introduction of two stray cats to the monkey mountain resulted in the unfortunate demise of the felines, as they were killed by the resident monkeys.

The incident reignited concern over the zoo's cohabitation strategy, prompting a re-evaluation of the welfare and safety of animals within the enclosure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     