China expands online service for cross-provincial medical bill settlement

Over 8.04 million individuals participating in China's basic medical insurance had applied for cross-provincial medical bill settlement through online platforms in 2023.

Over 8.04 million individuals participating in China's basic medical insurance had applied for cross-provincial medical bill settlement through online platforms in 2023, an annual increase of 159 percent, data from the National Health care Security Administration showed.

In 2023, the total number of direct settlements of medical expenses incurred outside their home provinces reached 129 million, reducing the out-of-pocket payments for insured individuals by 153.67 billion yuan (US$21.63 billion), according to the administration.

China has seen an expansion of its on-spot settlement service system for cross-provincial medical expenses in recent years, with more medical institutions covered in it and more people benefiting from it, the administration said, pledging further efforts to improve services in this regard.