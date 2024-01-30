﻿
Former Chinese Athletics Association president tried for bribery

Xinhua
Yu Hongchen, former president of the Chinese Athletics Association, stood trial on Tuesday at a court in central China's Hubei Province for bribery-taking.

Yu was accused of taking bribes worth over 22.54 million yuan (US$3.17 million) between April 2010 and February 2023.

The trial took place at the Intermediate People's Court of Huangshi.

According to the indictment, Yu took advantage of his various positions related to China's football and athletics sectors, including vice president of the Chinese Football Association and president of the Chinese Athletics Association, to seek profits for others on issues such as enterprise operation, league promotion and job competition.

Yu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement at the court, after prosecutors presented their evidence, which the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
