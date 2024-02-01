Han Kuo-yu elected as head of Taiwan's legislative body

Han Kuo-yu of the Chinese Kuomintang party was elected as the new head of Taiwan's legislative body on Thursday.

Han Kuo-yu of the Chinese Kuomintang party was elected as the new head of Taiwan's legislative body on Thursday. Chiang Chi-chen was elected as the deputy head of the legislative body.

The Chinese KMT won 52 seats in the election of the island's 113-seat legislature on January 13. The Democratic Progressive Party received 51 seats, the Taiwan People's Party seized eight seats, and the other two seats were won by independent candidates.