China braces for cold waves, blizzards with targeted measures

China has recently released a guideline aimed at preparing for consistent low temperatures, rainfalls and blizzards as the Spring Festival holiday approaches.

China has recently released a guideline aimed at preparing for consistent low temperatures, rainfalls and blizzards as the Spring Festival holiday approaches.

These adverse weather conditions will linger across the central and eastern regions of the country in the forthcoming days, with certain areas expected to endure record-high snowfalls, causing disruptions to transport, power supply and livelihoods, according to the guideline issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

The guideline called for intensified efforts to strengthen the monitoring and forecasting of meteorological changes, emphasizing the broader use of media platforms to issue timely warnings.

In addition to ensuring the availability of emergency and relief supplies, nationwide coordination of transport networks is essential, and efforts should be made to enhance transport capacity, facilitating the smooth operations of the railway and civil aviation sectors, the guideline said.

It added that efforts should also focus on comprehensive overhauls of grids, telecommunication networks and infrastructures related to oil, gas, water and heating supplies, while also guaranteeing adequate supplies of key farm products and daily necessities.

This year's Spring Festival holiday runs from February 10 to 17 in China. The annual festival travel rush, also known as "chunyun," sees hundreds of millions of people return home and reunite with their families and friends.