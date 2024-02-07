News / Nation

Suspect in case of girl missing for 13 years withdraws confession

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
Suspect said to have admitted to rape and burning the body of a 10-year-old girl in 2011 tells trial in Harbin he had intended to violate the girl but did not go through with it.
Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
Suspect in case of girl missing for 13 years withdraws confession
Ti Gong

Xiao Yan's parents hold her "missing person" notice. They have been searching for her for 13 years.

A suspect went on trial in a court in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province on January 25 charged with raping and killing a 10-year-old girl 13 years ago.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect, surnamed Zhou, took Xiao Yan (a pseudonym) by force and sexually assaulted her.

Zhou is said to have admitted in police custody earlier that after Xiao was raped and killed, he cut up her body with an axe and burned it.

However, during the January 25 trial Zhou withdrew his confession, saying he did follow Xiao that day and had the intention of violating her, but in the end did not commit rape and there was no cutting up or burning of her body.

No verdict has yet been issued in the case.

People familiar with the matter said that because Zhou's defense seeks to plead not guilty, the case may be heard later.

Suspect in case of girl missing for 13 years withdraws confession
Ti Gong

A bike shed where Zhou allegedly raped Xiao Yan.

On January 7, 2011, during the winter vacation, Xiao had gone to a remedial class in her community.

When she didn't return at the usual time, her father went to look for her but only found her schoolbag and hat in the corridor.

Friends were quickly mobilized to search, while police were contacted.

Police issued a reward notice stating that Xiao had been violently abducted in the corridor. They offered 30,000 yuan to anyone who could help solve the case.

According to thepaper.cn, Xiao's parents had kept searching for her and had never given up hope for 13 years.

Zhou was arrested by local police in January, 2023.

Suspect in case of girl missing for 13 years withdraws confession
Ti Gong

A reward notice issued by the local police following Xiao's disappearance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     