Xizang opens tourist destinations to public free of charge

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

Xinhua

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites.

