Xizang opens tourist destinations to public free of charge

  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-12
Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-12
People visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on February 11.

Iconic tourist destinations in Xizang, such as Potala Palace, have been open to the public free of charge until March 15, as part of the region's winter tourism promotion.

During the winter promotion period, all scenic spots rated above A level in Xizang are open to the public free of charge, except for temple sites.

Tourists have fun on the frozen Lake Namtso in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on February 8.

People visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa on February 11.

Tourists rest on the frozen Lake Namtso on February 8.

A tourist poses for photos in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa on February 11.

An aerial drone photo taken on February 8, shows the scenery of Lake Namtso.

People visit the Barkhor Street in Lhasa on February 11.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Yang Yiting
