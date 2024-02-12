News / Nation

Domestic comedy "YOLO" tops China's box office chart

  13:20 UTC+8, 2024-02-12
Domestic comedy film "YOLO" led China's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
  13:20 UTC+8, 2024-02-12

The movie tells the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until one day, she meets a boxing coach, who just may change her life. The film generated revenue of over 370 million yuan (about 52 million U.S. dollars) on Sunday.

Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, grossing nearly 320 million yuan on Sunday.

Animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed third spot, securing nearly 208 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
