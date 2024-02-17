China's National Winter Games officially opens in Inner Mongolia

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin officially opened the National Winter Games at the Inner Mongolia Ice Sports Training Center in Hulun Buir on Saturday.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin officially opened the National Winter Games at the Inner Mongolia Ice Sports Training Center in Hulun Buir on Saturday.

The 14th edition of the Games is set to showcase the exceptional talent of the athletes, the public's enthusiasm for winter sports, and the rich diversity of China's culture.

With the participation of over 3,000 athletes across the nation, the Games, featuring 176 events in eight sports, will continue until February 27.