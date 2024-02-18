News / Nation

China issues alerts for cold, gales

Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
Cold waves will lead to sharp temperature drops in most parts of China starting from Sunday evening, with temperatures in some areas expected to plunge by as much as 20°C.
Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0

Cold waves will lead to sharp temperature drops in most parts of China starting from Sunday evening, with temperatures in some areas expected to plunge by as much as 20 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) forecast.

The national observatory said over the next four days, ending on February 22, temperatures are expected to drop in most parts of China's central and eastern regions, with average daily temperatures in these regions expected to fall by 8 to 12 degrees.

Meanwhile, in parts of Inner Mongolia, most parts of northern China, as well as northeast China and some parts of southern China, temperatures will drop by as much as 18 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

Parts of northeast China, and parts of Hubei and Hunan provinces in central China and Guizhou Province in southwest China, will see temperatures dip by as much as 20 degrees, the NMC said in an alert for cold waves.

The agency advised local governments as well as industries such as agriculture, aquaculture, and animal husbandry to take precautionary measures against freezing weather to mitigate losses.

In another alert, the NMC said that provincial-level regions including Xizang, Qinghai, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Henan and Shandong will experience gales over the next two days.

It also warned gales of up to a force of 8 on the wind scale (17.2-20.7 m/s) in the Bohai Sea, most parts of the Yellow Sea, and the northern East China Sea over the next two days.

In the alert, the NMC cautioned ships to pay attention to safe navigation, and advised forest, grassland and urban regions to be on high alert for potential fire hazards, while residents and vehicles have been advised to avoid tall structures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     