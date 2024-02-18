News / Nation

Over 1 bln parcels collected during Spring Festival holiday

China's express delivery industry collected nearly 1.08 billion parcels during this year's 8-daylong Spring Festival holiday.
China's express delivery industry collected nearly 1.08 billion parcels during this year's 8-daylong Spring Festival holiday, with the average daily collection volume soaring by 145.2 percent compared to the same holiday period last year.

About 641 million parcels were delivered during the period, with an 82.1 percent increase in average daily delivery volume over the same holiday period last year, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Sunday.

The Spring Festival holiday, running from February 10 to 17 this year, is the biggest occasion for family get-togethers in the country. Chinese people traditionally send special festival purchases to family members before or during the Spring Festival holiday, fueling a strong logistics demand.

