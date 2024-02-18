News / Nation

Extreme weather prompts suspension of more trains in NW China

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
Strong gales and snowfall in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have resulted in the suspension of 13 additional passenger trains on Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0

Strong gales and snowfall in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have resulted in the suspension of 13 additional passenger trains on Sunday, railway authorities in neighboring Gansu Province announced.

Some normal trains connecting Xinjiang's capital city of Urumqi with cities such as Gansu's capital Lanzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing and Kunming have been impacted but all high-speed train services on the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway are currently operating normally, according to the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Considering the current situation, the railway company plans to increase passenger capacity on some high-speed trains from Lanzhou to Urumqi by doubling the number of carriages on Monday and Tuesday, raising the capacity from 613 to 1,226 passengers.

Meanwhile, railway stations in Lanzhou will enhance their reservation services and deploy volunteers to assist passengers in various ways.

On Saturday, 54 passenger trains were suspended in Xinjiang, due to extreme weather conditions. From Friday to Sunday, many places in the region have been affected by blizzards, strong winds and cold waves.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     