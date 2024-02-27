News / Nation

China works to keep electric bicycles outdoors to prevent fire

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
China's Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday that it will strive to ensure that all electric bicycles across the country are parked outdoors.
Imaginechina

A woman rides an electric bike in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on January 31, 2024.

In an effort to eliminate fire risks, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday that it will strive to ensure that all electric bicycles across the country are parked outdoors.

Arrangements will be made to thoroughly investigate and address all types of fire-related risks and hidden dangers, especially in high-rise residential buildings and other key places, the ministry said.

The ministry will also work to identify and solve workplace risks, prevent forest and grassland fires, and continue the prevention and relief for disasters like earthquakes, freezing weather and sandstorms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
