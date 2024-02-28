News / Nation

Taiwan students can apply for mainland universities from March 1

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
Taiwan high school graduates will be able to sign up for the recruitment of higher education institutions on the Chinese mainland from March 1 this year.
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0

Taiwan high school graduates will be able to sign up for the recruitment of higher education institutions on the Chinese mainland from March 1 this year, according to a mainland spokesperson.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference Wednesday, where she introduced three approaches for Taiwan students to submit their applications.

First, they can sign up for a joint exam for mainland universities to admit overseas Chinese, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan students from March 1 to 15. They can submit their applications at the website www.eeagd.edu.cn/lzks/.

Second, they can use the grades they achieved in Taiwan's major college entrance exams to apply for mainland universities.

Third, they can participate in exclusive admission programs for Taiwan students by Jinan University, Huaqiao University and eight universities in Fujian Province.

For Taiwan compatriots looking to study for master's or doctor's degrees at mainland universities, they can visit a specific website (www.gatzs.com.cn) to learn about and apply for the post-graduate entrance exam for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan applicants, Zhu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     