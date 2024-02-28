China opposes US arms sales to Taiwan

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged the US side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan.

She made the remarks when asked to comment on the US government's recent approval to sell arms worth around 75 million US dollars to Taiwan.

Zhu also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan that their attempts to seek US support for their "independence" agenda and to pursue "independence" by force would drive Taiwan perilously close to war and endanger Taiwan compatriots.