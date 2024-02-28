Beijing base to bring in 50 giant pandas in 2025

The Beijing base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda is set to commence operations in 2025, with 50 giant pandas planned to be introduced

The base, which is currently under construction, is situated within the Qinglonghu Forest Park in Fangshan District and covers a total area of approximately 2,000 mu.

The first phase project, occupying 952 mu, will bring in 40 pandas, as well as companion animals such as golden snub-nosed monkeys and red pandas. It will also include the construction of a giant panda cultural exchange center.

Initiated in 2016, the base is dedicated to biodiversity conservation and aims to create a harmonious environment for giant pandas and visitors. It is expected to promote the coexistence of humans and nature and contribute to national giant panda breeding and conservation efforts.