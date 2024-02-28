News / Nation

Beijing base to bring in 50 giant pandas in 2025

Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
The Beijing base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda is set to commence operations in 2025, with 50 giant pandas planned to be introduced
Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0

The Beijing base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda is set to commence operations in 2025, with 50 giant pandas planned to be introduced, according to the local authorities.

The base, which is currently under construction, is situated within the Qinglonghu Forest Park in Fangshan District and covers a total area of approximately 2,000 mu.

The first phase project, occupying 952 mu, will bring in 40 pandas, as well as companion animals such as golden snub-nosed monkeys and red pandas. It will also include the construction of a giant panda cultural exchange center.

Initiated in 2016, the base is dedicated to biodiversity conservation and aims to create a harmonious environment for giant pandas and visitors. It is expected to promote the coexistence of humans and nature and contribute to national giant panda breeding and conservation efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     