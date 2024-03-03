China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Sunday, one day ahead of its annual session.
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.
