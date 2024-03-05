Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session
President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Tuesday took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
