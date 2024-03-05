5.3-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:07am Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 33.52 degrees north latitude and 93.01 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities said no significant tremors were felt in the urban areas of Zadoi County.