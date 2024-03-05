News / Nation

China urges Philippines to stop maritime infringement, provocation

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
China lodged serious representations to the Philippine side on its intruding vessels into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0

China lodged serious representations to the Philippine side on its intruding vessels into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao, and once again urges the Philippines to stop maritime infringement and provocation, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the collision between Chinese and Philippine boats in the South China Sea.

Mao said that on March 5, two supply vessels and two Coast Guard vessels of the Philippines, without permission from the Chinese government, intruded into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to send materials, including construction materials, to the vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao.

China Coast Guard took necessary measures toward the Philippine vessels in accordance with law. The actions taken at the scene were professional, restrained, justified and lawful, Mao added.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged serious representations to the Philippine side to express our strong protest," said Mao.

China's position on the issue of Ren'ai Jiao is consistent and clear, Mao said, adding that for some time, China and the Philippines have maintained communication on properly managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao. The Philippines once again broke its promise to China by making infringement and provocations, and creating trouble in the waters of Ren'ai Jiao, seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

"China once again urges the Philippines to stop maritime infringement and provocation, and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the situation at sea. China will continue to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with domestic and international laws," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     