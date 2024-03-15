News / Nation

China calls for advancing AI to protect children's rights

A Chinese diplomat on Thursday called for advancing high-quality development of artificial intelligence (AI) to help promote children's mental health and protect their rights at the 55th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council held here.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of 80 countries, Chen Xu, the permanent representative of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said that AI represents a new frontier in human development and should be governed under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

Chen stressed that children are the future and hope of humanity, and the new generation will be the main users and beneficiaries of AI technologies.

The statement put forward three propositions. They include prioritizing children's interests and leveraging AI's important role in counseling children's mental health; advocating for fairness and inclusiveness, enhancing exchanges and cooperation, and bridging the digital divide; respecting all countries' sovereignty, laws, national conditions, and historical, religious and cultural backgrounds, and strengthening international AI governance under this premise.

This is one of China's series of statements on promoting specific groups' rights with AI at the Human Rights Council, receiving broad support and praise from UN member states. Previously, China initiated a joint statement on promoting the rights of persons with disabilities with AI at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council.

Source: Xinhua
