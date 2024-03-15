News / Nation

7 dead in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi

All the seven miners who were trapped in an accident in an underground warehouse of a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province were confirmed dead, local authorities said Friday.

The last body was retrieved at 6:23 a.m. Friday, marking the end of the rescue at the coal mine of the Taoyuan Xinlong coal industrial corporation in Zhongyang County, according to the county government.

The coal pile in the warehouse collapsed at 10:45 p.m. on Monday when miners were repairing a malfunctioned coal feeder, burying seven people, said Gao Naichun, head of the mine.

The collapsed coal broke the water pipes under the warehouse and led to water outbursts, which hampered the rescue efforts, said Gao.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
