China's State Council to revise, repeal administrative regulations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, announcing decisions to revise and repeal certain administrative regulations.

The State Council will revise eight regulations, including those concerning global computer networking, property registration, registration of global companies' representative offices, corporate information disclosure, as well as the imports and exports of goods.

These revisions aim to facilitate institutional reforms, streamline administrative processes, and safeguard individual and corporate interests, the decree says.

Additionally, the State Council will revoke 13 administrative regulations, including the one governing coal delivery, in correspondence to the country's evolving economic landscape, reforms and relevant sectors.

The decree will come into effect on May 1, this year.