Mainland spokesperson voices support for law enforcement patrols around Kinmen

Law enforcement patrols by the mainland coast guard are rightful actions designed to protect the order in the waters around Kinmen, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Law enforcement patrols by the mainland coast guard are rightful actions designed to protect the order in the waters around Kinmen, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Since the fatal fishing boat incident in February, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have ignored the rightful requests raised by the families of the victims and attempted to dodge their responsibilities under the pretext of internal investigative procedures, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The mainland will not tolerate actions that disregard the safety of mainland fishermen and hurt the feelings of people on both sides, Chen said.

He urged the DPP authorities to make a proper settlement on this issue as quickly as possible, adding that the mainland reserves the right to take further actions and all consequences are on the DPP authorities.