News / Nation

Mainland spokesperson voices support for law enforcement patrols around Kinmen

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
Law enforcement patrols by the mainland coast guard are rightful actions designed to protect the order in the waters around Kinmen, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0

Law enforcement patrols by the mainland coast guard are rightful actions designed to protect the order in the waters around Kinmen, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Since the fatal fishing boat incident in February, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have ignored the rightful requests raised by the families of the victims and attempted to dodge their responsibilities under the pretext of internal investigative procedures, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The mainland will not tolerate actions that disregard the safety of mainland fishermen and hurt the feelings of people on both sides, Chen said.

He urged the DPP authorities to make a proper settlement on this issue as quickly as possible, adding that the mainland reserves the right to take further actions and all consequences are on the DPP authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     