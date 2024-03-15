Former general manager of CNOOC under investigation

Li Yong, former general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigations, according to an official statement issued Friday.

Li Yong, former general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is under disciplinary and supervisory investigations, according to an official statement issued Friday.

Li, also former deputy secretary of CNOOC's leading Party members group, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of discipline and the law, the two bodies said in the statement.