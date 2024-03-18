Former Shaanxi provincial legislator indicted for bribery

Li Jinzhu, a former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes.

Li Jinzhu, a former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Monday.

After the completion of the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province filed Li's case with the city's intermediate people's court, according to the SPP.

Li has been accused of taking advantage of his various positions in Shaanxi to seek profits for others and accepting large sums of money and valuables in exchange.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.