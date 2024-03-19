News / Nation

China firmly opposes the ROK inviting the Taiwan authorities to the so-called Summit for Democracy: spokesperson

China firmly opposes the ROK inviting the Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called Summit for Democracy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
"There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," Lin said.

Lin stressed that any attempts by external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, and connive at and support "Taiwan independence" are doomed to failure.

"China has strongly urged the ROK to abide by the one-China principle and stop providing podium for or supporting 'Taiwan independence' forces. The world will not be deceived by the DPP authorities' attempt to seek larger space for 'Taiwan independence' activities under the banner of 'democracy' and 'human rights,' which will only make itself look bad and is doomed to failure," the spokesperson added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
