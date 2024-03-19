China launches crackdown on fugitives, cross-border corruption
China has launched an anti-graft operation codenamed "Sky Net" for 2024, aimed at apprehending criminal fugitives, recovering misappropriated assets and combating cross-border corruption.
The move was announced on Tuesday at a meeting of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group.
According to the meeting, the integrated mechanism for pursuing fugitives, preventing escape, and retrieving stolen assets will be further advanced in a holistic manner.