China launches crackdown on fugitives, cross-border corruption

China has launched an anti-graft operation codenamed "Sky Net" for 2024, aimed at apprehending criminal fugitives, recovering misappropriated assets and combating cross-border corruption.

The move was announced on Tuesday at a meeting of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group.

According to the meeting, the integrated mechanism for pursuing fugitives, preventing escape, and retrieving stolen assets will be further advanced in a holistic manner.