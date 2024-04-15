249 mln women covered by maternity insurance in China

The number of women participating in China's maternity insurance scheme climbed to 249 million by the end of 2023, an increase of over 3 million from the previous year.

The number of women participating in China's maternity insurance scheme climbed to 249 million by the end of 2023, an increase of over 3 million from the previous year, according to the National Health care Security Administration.

China's maternity insurance ensures that women in employment receive a basic income when they take leave from work for pregnancy and childbirth, and reimburses medical expenses related to childbirth.

Women not in employment are able to have their childbirth-related medical expenses reimbursed by participating in the country's basic medical insurance scheme.