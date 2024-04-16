Chinese, Iranian FMs hold phone talks on Israel-Iran tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held phone talks on Monday regarding the tensions between Israel and Iran.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held phone talks on Monday regarding the tensions between Israel and Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang on Iran's position on the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, saying that the UN Security Council did not make a necessary response to this attack, and that Iran has the right to self-defense in response to the violation of its sovereignty.

Noting that the current regional situation is very sensitive, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is willing to exercise restraint and has no intention of further escalating the situation.

The Iranian side calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and supports China's active efforts to push for a ceasefire, restore regional peace and strengthen cooperation among regional countries, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that Iran is willing to work with China for further development of Iran-China cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, regarding it as a serious violation of international law and unacceptable.

China has noted Iran's statement that its action taken was limited and was an act of self-defense in response to the attack against the Iranian consulate in Syria, Wang said.

China appreciates Iran's stress on not targeting regional and neighboring countries as well as its reiteration on continuously pursuing a good-neighborly and friendly policy, he said.

It is believed that Iran can handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil while safeguarding its own sovereignty and dignity, he added.

Wang said that the current situation is a spillover effect of the escalating conflict in Gaza. The pressing task now is to implement Security Council Resolution 2728 as soon as possible, achieve a ceasefire and end the fighting in Gaza, effectively protect civilians and prevent further aggravation of the humanitarian disaster, he said.

China is willing to maintain communication with the Iranian side and jointly push for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, Wang said.

China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, and China is willing to steadily advance practical cooperation with Iran in various fields for a greater development of bilateral relations, Wang said.