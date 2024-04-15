Chinese vice premier meets with USPTO director in Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Kathi Vidal, director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that the two heads of state set the San Francisco vision for China-U.S. relations, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the two sides to earnestly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state to translate the vision into reality to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.

China attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights, said Ding, adding that China stands ready to expand practical cooperation with the United States on intellectual property rights, address each other's concerns, foster a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment, and make greater contributions to the steady development of bilateral relations.

Vidal said that the USPTO attaches importance to the development of intellectual property cooperation with China, and is willing to strengthen dialogue, exchanges and close cooperation to provide good services for innovation entities and better realize the transformation and application of innovation achievements.