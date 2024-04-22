﻿
News / Nation

China's Guangdong relocates 110,000 residents due to rainstorm

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
South China's Guangdong Province has so far relocated some 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled.
Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0

South China's Guangdong Province has so far relocated some 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled, after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of the province in recent days, said local authorities on Monday.

The main stream of the Beijiang River has reported floods caused by the heavy and continuous downpours, with multiple local hydrologic stations reporting water levels surpassing the alert threshold. At 9 am Monday, the main stream of the river saw the flood peak, said the provincial emergency management department.

Starting from April 16, Guangdong has suffered from heavy downpours. Luokeng Township, Qujiang District of Shaoguan City, registered the province's maximum cumulative precipitation of 585.2 mm. To date, 45 rivers and 66 hydrologic stations across the province have spotted water levels surpassing alarms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     