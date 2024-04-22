China's Guangdong relocates 110,000 residents due to rainstorm

South China's Guangdong Province has so far relocated some 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled.

South China's Guangdong Province has so far relocated some 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled, after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of the province in recent days, said local authorities on Monday.

The main stream of the Beijiang River has reported floods caused by the heavy and continuous downpours, with multiple local hydrologic stations reporting water levels surpassing the alert threshold. At 9 am Monday, the main stream of the river saw the flood peak, said the provincial emergency management department.

Starting from April 16, Guangdong has suffered from heavy downpours. Luokeng Township, Qujiang District of Shaoguan City, registered the province's maximum cumulative precipitation of 585.2 mm. To date, 45 rivers and 66 hydrologic stations across the province have spotted water levels surpassing alarms.