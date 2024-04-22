Search is on for China's most beautiful towns

China Smart Tourism Association official says development of beautiful countryside program in Zhejiang Province brings great opportunities for rural culture and tourism.

Ti Gong

More than 600 years ago, Chinese painter Huang Gongwang eulogized the picturesque landscape and idyllic lifestyle along the Fuchun River in "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains," deemed an artistic treasure in China.

Today, a modern version of "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains" is unfolding in rural land across the country.

A search for the "Best Towns of China 2024" was launched in Zhejiang Province over the weekend, with three awards – model of rural revitalization, achievement of rural revitalization and innovation of rural revitalization.

Ti Gong

It will reward those playing a pioneering role in rural revitalization, the "most beautiful rural service officers" and villages and towns making great contributions in developing industries, creating a liveable environment and making remarkable progress in rural governance.



By the end of 2022, over 90 percent of villages in Zhejiang had reached the "beautiful countryside" standard and 70 demonstration counties of beautiful countryside established.

The development of the beautiful countryside program in the province has set a good example of the improvement of rural environment and brings great opportunities for the development of rural culture and tourism, said Xiao Qianhui, director of the China Smart Tourism Association.