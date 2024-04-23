Air China to open, resume four international routes

Air China, the national flag carrier, will launch and resume four international routes starting from April 28, the company announced on Tuesday.

Air China, the national flag carrier, will launch and resume four international routes starting from April 28, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company will resume two routes, namely Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo, and Beijing-Madrid-Havana. Two new routes that will be opened are Beijing-Riyadh and Beijing-Dhaka.

The Beijing-Madrid-Sao Paulo route will be resumed starting from Sunday, and the airline will operate two round-trip flights every week.

The Beijing-Madrid-Havana route will be resumed on May 17 with two round-trip flights every week.

From May 6, the airline will open the Beijing-Riyadh route with three round-trip flights every week, while the Beijing-Dhaka route is to open in June with four round-trip flights every week.

By then, Air China will be operating 452 routes in total, including 112 international and regional routes, according to the company.