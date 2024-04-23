42 officials punished over deadly fire in China's Shanxi

A total of 42 public servants have been punished over a fire that killed 26 people and injured 38 others at a coal mine company building in north China's Shanxi Province.

In response to the negligence and dereliction of duty in this accident, the provincial discipline inspection and supervision organs have taken stern measures against 42 public servants from various departments and the governments at various levels, according to the investigation report released on Tuesday.

Additionally, coercive measures have been taken against 18 individuals from the company by Shanxi police.

The fire broke out on November 16, 2023, in the bathroom on the second floor of a building of the private Yongju coal mine company, in Lishi District of Lyuliang City.