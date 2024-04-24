﻿
Mainland to expand use of travel permits for Taiwan residents

Xinhua
  22:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-24       0
The Chinese mainland will further facilitate the use of mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said Wednesday.
The Chinese mainland will further facilitate the use of mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said at a regular press conference that Fujian Province had provided convenience for Taiwan compatriots holding travel permits regarding travel, finance, telecommunications and other areas.

This is the outcome of a series of entry-exit policies that came into effect on January 1, 2024, aimed at boosting personnel exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan and facilitating the daily lives of Taiwan compatriots in Fujian.

Since the beginning of this year, about 90,000 five-year travel permits and 11,000 single-entry travel permits have been issued by authorities in Fujian to Taiwan compatriots, an increase of 56.4 percent and 200 percent, respectively, from the same period last year, Zhu said.

During this period, ports of entry and exit in Fujian have witnessed 230,000 inbound trips made by Taiwan compatriots, up 2.6 times year on year, she added.

Fujian has set up special entry-exit service counters for individuals and businesses from Taiwan regarding document application, settlement procedures, and policy inquiries, Zhu said.

The "12367" immigration service hotline also offers service in the Minnan dialect, which is widely spoken in Fujian and Taiwan, to offer convenience to Taiwan compatriots, according to Zhu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
